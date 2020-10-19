Auto driver arrested

KOZHIKODE

The Vellayil police on Monday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run case in the city.

Amal Raj, a native of Madappaly, was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage from the spot. The accident that led to the arrest took place on September 26. According to the police, an elderly couple had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

