Auctioning resumes at Vengeri market

Farmers in Kozhikode and Malappuram who are facing a double whammy of sorts following the outbreak of the H1N1 flu earlier and the 21-day lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 spread, got a relief on Monday with the Department of Agriculture resuming the auctioning at the Agricultural Urban Wholesale Market at Vengeri.

However, fewer than a dozen farmers reached the auction centre amid tight norms that were in place as part of the precautionary measures against the infectious disease. Horticorp and a few traders in Kozhikode participated in the auctioning, Narayanan Kalpakassery, chairman of Sangha Maithri, an apex body of farmers’ clubs in Kozhikode, said.

Mr. Kalpakassery said that these fresh vegetable collected by Horticorp was sold at reasonable rates to customers at the stalls. “Farmers have got a fair price for their produce. They had been informed via SMS and WhatsApp messages about the auction. The auction will again be held on Thursday,” he said.

Regarding complaints on the non-payment of dues such as transportation subsidy, he said that the farmers had been asked to submit details such as certificates from the Krishi Bhavan.

Mohammed Haji, a farmer of Karassery grama panchayat, said that many farmers depending on the bi-weekly auctions at Vengeri, had not received payment for the transpiration allowance for the past one year.

Around 200 farmers have registered with the Vengeri market till now. For the past one month, Horticorp purchased vegetables from Wayanad farmers, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.