Auctioning of vehicles on police station compounds in Kozhikode yet to pick up pace

February 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The auctioning of rusty vehicles dumped on the compound of various police stations in Kozhikode district is still moving at a snail’s pace even as the police claim that consistent efforts are being made to dispose of mechanically fit vehicles after clearing technicalities and legal issues.

Though around 1,000 vehicles, including cars, motorbikes, and good-carriers, have already been auctioned in different phases, nearly 2,000 more vehicles still remain on various police station compounds.

The auctioning procedures are moving at a slow pace when several local police stations are short of space for carrying out developmental activities or building extensions. The dumping yards under the Kozhikode City and Rural police are also faced with the same situation.

“Auctioning of vehicles involved in various criminal and smuggling cases is not an easy task for the local police along with the regular law and order responsibilities. We cannot dispose of all vehicles like scrap as court verdicts are pending in many cases,” said a senior police officer who was earlier associated with the auctioning of impounded vehicles. He added that bulk auctioning would be possible only with the support of a separate team familiar with the legal procedures.

The lack of public participation in the auctioning process is also said to be one of the reasons behind the rising number of vehicles in dumping yards. According to police sources, only a few dealers and scrap agents are interested in participating in such public auctions. There was a change only on rare occasions when luxury vehicles or vehicles bearing fancy numbers are included in the list, they said.

In Kozhikode city, Feroke and Medical College stations have the highest number of such dumped vehicles. Police station compounds at Pantheerankavu and Mavoor too have a similar situation. In rural areas, the number of dumped vehicles is quite high at Vadakara, Chombal, Nadapuram and Peruvannamuzhi police stations.

When contacted, a senior police officer said all station house officers had the list of screened vehicles which could be put up for auction any time. Though bulk auctioning would not be possible because of technical issues, efforts were on to free up station compounds in compliance with directives from higher authorities, he added.