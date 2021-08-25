Attestation of swimming certificates

KOZHIKODE

25 August 2021 23:40 IST

The District Collector has asked Plus One aspirants and their parents not to approach the District Sports Council for swimming certificates.

Local bodies have been asked to collect the certificates issued by them and get them attested from the District Sports Council office before handing them over to the students. This is to avoid the unnecessary rush and violation of COVID-19 protocol in the office when students turn up for the certificates, a press release said.

