Attempts being made by those in power to attack critical thinking, says Minister

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 19, 2022 21:05 IST

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh with writer M. Mukundan at an event organised by the State Institute of Encyclopedia in Kozhikode on Monday. Mayor Beena Philip and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Protests by a group of history students against ahistorical and baseless statements are being misinterpreted as murder attempts by those in power, Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was opening an event organised by the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications to mark its 60 th anniversary here on Monday.

“Attempts are being made by the State to attack those who espouse critical thinking and free expression of ideas. Today, we saw visuals of a group of history students protesting against what they perceived as ahistorical, baseless statements made by someone in power [some years ago]. But it is now being misinterpreted as murder attempt,” Mr. Rajesh said. He was referring to allegations levelled by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in connection with the events happened at the venue of the Indian History Congress in Kannur around three years ago.

The Minister complimented the institute for translating knowledge from around the world into Malayalam through its publications. He said its activities had led to democratisation of knowledge. Writer M. Mukundan delivered the keynote address. Mayor Beena Philip and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, among others, were present.

