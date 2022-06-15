Attacks on party offices: Kozhikode DCC approaches High Court

Congress to hold protest meetings in district tomorrow

Congress to hold protest meetings in district tomorrow

The Kozhikode District Congress committee (DCC) has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention into the attacks on its offices allegedly by CPI(M) activists in the past few days.

DCC president K. Praveen Kumar told the media on Wednesday that the party was forced to approach the court as it had lost trust in the police. News videos and newspaper clippings would be attached with the petition.

He said that eight offices across the district had been vandalised. One office was set on fire and workers were attacked. CPI(M) activists in Thikkodi even took out a march raising provocative slogans. Even though Congress functionaries lodged complaints against this with the police, action had not been taken against the culprits.

Mr. Kumar claimed that his efforts to seek an appointment with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) went in vain. “The Congress has been holding protests seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the revelations of Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case. Even though there was no provocation from us, Congress offices across the district are being attacked. Bombs are hurled at our buildings,” he said.

In protest against these incidents, the party would hold meetings in the district on Thursday. “If the attacks continue, we will be forced to defend ourselves. The CPI(M) and the government will be responsible for whatever happens then,” Mr. Kumar added.