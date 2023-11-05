HamberMenu
Attack on youth by drug pushers: police intensify search for three suspects

It was on November 3 the youth was hacked following a suspicious deal

November 05, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Rural police have intensified search for a gang of three suspected drug pushers who allegedly hacked a youth at Vishumangalam near Nadapuram.

It was on Thursday that the gang reportedly attacked Chama Ajmal, a native of Nadapuram, who was allegedly involved in a series of liquor smuggling and theft cases in Mahe.

According to the police, the 30-year-old sustained grave injuries and multiple fractures in the attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The weapons reportedly used to hack the youth were recovered from the spot. It was an argument over some drug deal that led to the attack.

Meanwhile, the police recovered CCTV visuals from various shops near the crime scene. The suspects — Anas, Azarudheen, and Jabir — who were booked on charge of attempt to murder would be arrested soon, the police said.

Special Branch sources said the number of street scuffles and attacks involving drug pushers was on the rise in Kozhikode district.

