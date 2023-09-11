ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on woman at Cheekkilode: sub inspector suspended

September 11, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A sub inspector from Nadakkavu station who was booked on charges of attacking a psychologist and her husband following a quarrel over traffic enforcement at Cheekkilode last Saturday was placed under suspension on Monday, after a department-level inquiry into the incident.

The sub inspector, V.K. Vinod Kumar, and a few others who escorted him at the time of the incident were reportedly in an inebriated state. The police initiated action as the woman who sustained injuries in the incident was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The incident took place within Kakkur police station limits. The sub inspector reached the spot after his friends, who had locked horns with the complainant’s husband claiming lane traffic rule violation, sought his support. He reportedly misbehaved with the woman and her co-passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was also registered against the complainant’s husband who was accused of beating up a friend of the sub inspector. Police sources said both cases were under investigation. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US