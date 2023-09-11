Attack on woman at Cheekkilode: sub inspector suspended

September 11, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

A sub inspector from Nadakkavu station who was booked on charges of attacking a psychologist and her husband following a quarrel over traffic enforcement at Cheekkilode last Saturday was placed under suspension on Monday, after a department-level inquiry into the incident.

The sub inspector, V.K. Vinod Kumar, and a few others who escorted him at the time of the incident were reportedly in an inebriated state. The police initiated action as the woman who sustained injuries in the incident was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The incident took place within Kakkur police station limits. The sub inspector reached the spot after his friends, who had locked horns with the complainant’s husband claiming lane traffic rule violation, sought his support. He reportedly misbehaved with the woman and her co-passengers.

A case was also registered against the complainant’s husband who was accused of beating up a friend of the sub inspector. Police sources said both cases were under investigation.