HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Attack on woman at Cheekkilode: sub inspector suspended

September 11, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A sub inspector from Nadakkavu station who was booked on charges of attacking a psychologist and her husband following a quarrel over traffic enforcement at Cheekkilode last Saturday was placed under suspension on Monday, after a department-level inquiry into the incident.

The sub inspector, V.K. Vinod Kumar, and a few others who escorted him at the time of the incident were reportedly in an inebriated state. The police initiated action as the woman who sustained injuries in the incident was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The incident took place within Kakkur police station limits. The sub inspector reached the spot after his friends, who had locked horns with the complainant’s husband claiming lane traffic rule violation, sought his support. He reportedly misbehaved with the woman and her co-passengers.

A case was also registered against the complainant’s husband who was accused of beating up a friend of the sub inspector. Police sources said both cases were under investigation. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.