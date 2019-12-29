Attack on migrants: two held in Nadapuram

The Nadapuram police on Sunday arrested two persons who allegedly unleashed attack against a group of migrant labourers who were returning home after participating in a street protest at Kallachi against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The suspects — Malayil Manoj, 42, and Illikkal Meethal Abhilash, 30 — were identified after a week-long investigation into the incident which took place on December 22. The two who were charged under Section 452 (house-tresspass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code were remanded in Judicial custody by the Nadapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

In the unexpected attack, three West Bengal natives — Shafeeque Ali Islam, Shaja Abdulla Munda and Azadul Mondal — had sustained injuries.

They were part of an evening protest meet attended by about 50 other migrant labourers from different States. The assault took place around 9.30 p.m. when they were going back to their rented houses. Soon after the incident, a case had been registered against four persons based on the statements of the injured labourers.

Though some of the local political party leaders had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of having involvement in the incident, local residents said the two arrested were Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers. Meanwhile, the Nadapuram local committee of the CPI (M) denied the allegation and claimed that the attack was spearheaded by a gang of illicit liquor traders. CPI(M) workers had no involvement in the incident, they said.