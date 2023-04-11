ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on MCH security personnel: seven accused charged with attempt to murder

April 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The seven accused in the alleged attack on three security personnel at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in August last year have been charged with attempt to murder.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College Division) K. Sudarshan, the investigation officer in the case, filed the chargesheet at the Kunnamangalam court on Monday against Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State committee member K. Arun, 34, zonal president Mohammed Shabeer, 33, zonal committee secretary M.K. Ashin, 24, CPI(M) local committee member K. Rajesh, 43, M. Sajin, 20, P.S. Nikhil, 32, and Jithin Lal, 38.

The officer told The Hindu that they had been charged with eight sections of the Indian Penal Code including attempt to murder (Section 307), criminal conspiracy (120A), voluntarily causing grievous hurt (322), and assault (351). The hearing in the case will be held at the district sessions court.

The alleged incident happened on the morning of August 31 when Arun reportedly tried to enter the MCH building through its main entrance at a time when visitors were not allowed, along with his wife and father, without entry passes. The security personnel stopped him, and after minor altercations the trio left the premises.

However, Arun returned later with a few friends, including DYFI activists, and allegedly assaulted security personnel N. Dineshan, 61, K.A. Sreelesh, 56, and Raveendra Panikkar, 62, besides a senior reporter of the Madhyamam daily as the latter attempted to capture a video of the incident.

There has been much public uproar following the incident in which the police were accused of protecting the assaulters. The security personnel suffered serious injuries. They had recently complained to the State Police Chief that the police had been delaying the chargesheet citing flimsy reasons, and that Arun’s frequent visits to the MCH could sabotage the case.

