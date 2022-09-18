Attack on MCH security guards: political spats put police in tight spot

CPI(M) claims innocent party workers are being targeted, Congress declares support for city police

The arguments between district leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress over the ongoing investigation into the attack on security guards at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have put the police in a tight spot.

With the CPI(M) criticising the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) for his alleged violation of the declared policies of the State government in probing criminal cases, the parties led by the Congress have begun defending him for “fearless police action” that, according to them, has ensured justice for the victims.

The police are on the lookout for two more persons who have been absconding after the surrender of five other accused in the case. Police sources said there were attempts on the part of some political workers to shield those absconding.

The CPI(M) has, meanwhile, dismissed the claims. CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan, who issued a statement clarifying the party’s stance on Saturday, described the ongoing probe as “targeted action to blacken the party’s name”. He accused the police of hunting down innocent persons and their family members in the name of the investigation.

“The police are conducting unusual raids targeting party workers and women based on some suspicious directives from superior officers. Such ill-treatment has not been heard of in the history of Kozhikode. We will fight it off with mass support,” said Mr. Mohanan.

Meanwhile, the District Congress Committee (DCC) said the CPI(M)‘s open criticism of the police officers and the allegations raised were meant to remove them from their current positions. The DCC said the legal action taken against the accused was justified.

“The CPI(M) has literally pronounced a service termination for the District Police Chief in the issue. The party workers are of the view that they will get protection if they make such threats,” said DCC president K. Praveenkumar.

Three security guards and a journalist were allegedly assaulted by a gang of persons at the medical college entrance on August 31. The guards were allegedly beaten up as they declined to facilitate the entry of a DYFI leader to the hospital without a visitor’s pass.