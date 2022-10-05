Attack on MCH guards in Kozhikode: protest to be intensified seeking arrest of accused on the run

One of the injured guards says the police have managed to nab only five of the suspected attackers eve after a month-long probe

Demanding the immediate arrest of the absconding accused involved in the attack on three medical college security guards, a coordination of various ex-service men’s associations and forums of security guards is preparing for a district-level protest soon. Members of the coordination committee have expressed solidarity with the injured guards apart from offering all the required legal support for fighting the case.

Along with the ‘Voice of Ex-Service men’ which is now in the forefront of the agitations, the Kerala Ex-Servicemen League is also likely to embark on a series of protests seeking justice to the guards. Kattayatt Dineshan, one of the badly injured guards, is a life member of the organisation and has sought the support of its State committee in fighting the case.

“There are at least ten persons who attacked us and escaped from the spot. So far, only five persons have been arrested. We need justice ensuring the arrest of all involved in the incident,” said Mr. Dineshan who is still unable to walk properly. He said that he would not be able to take up any strenuous job again because of the impact of deep injuries on his ribs and backbone.

According to him, his main source of daily income stopped with the incident on August 31. “We were working for a daily wage of ₹690. In my case, the monthly pension is only sufficient to meet the cost of various bank loans,” he said.

Meanwhile, officers investigating the case are of the view that only two accused were still at large. According to them, there is no laxity on the part of any officer associated with the investigation as the team has managed to track all those who had key involvement in the incident.

Police sources also said those at large would never be able to evade the investigation team for a long time and remain in their hideouts. Declining to comment on the alleged political protection being enjoyed by the absconding suspects, they clarified that the police managed to arrest all who had direct involvement in the attack.