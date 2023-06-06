ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on IUML leader’s house: UDF observes hartal at Perambra

June 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) held a half-day hartal at Perambra here on Tuesday in protest against the alleged attack on the house of a member of Kayanna panchayat.

Three bombs were hurled at the residence of P.C. Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday, following which the tiles and window panes on the verandah of the house were broken. The first two bombs did not explode. Though Mr. Basheer, his son, and daughter-in-law were in the house at the time, none was injured.

CCTV visuals showed two persons hurling bombs at the house and at the car which was parked in front of the house. However, the attackers could not be identified. Senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perambra, visited the spot, and an investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US