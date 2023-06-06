Attack on IUML leader’s house: UDF observes hartal at Perambra

June 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The United Democratic Front (UDF) held a half-day hartal at Perambra here on Tuesday in protest against the alleged attack on the house of a member of Kayanna panchayat.

Three bombs were hurled at the residence of P.C. Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday, following which the tiles and window panes on the verandah of the house were broken. The first two bombs did not explode. Though Mr. Basheer, his son, and daughter-in-law were in the house at the time, none was injured.

CCTV visuals showed two persons hurling bombs at the house and at the car which was parked in front of the house. However, the attackers could not be identified. Senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perambra, visited the spot, and an investigation is on.