Attack on Governor deplorable, says Pillai

Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has termed as ‘deplorable and dangerous’ the “failure” of the police to register a case on the alleged attempt to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the Indian History Congress in Kannur.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Pillai said that Mr. Khan had already clarified that an attempt was made to manhandle his ADC at the function. Such a situation was unprecedented in the country, he said. He said that a case should be registered and investigated impartially.

Mr. Pillai also said that it was highly improper for a person who was not part of the proceedings to rush towards the Governor while he was addressing the gathering. Supporting the stand taken by Mr. Khan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Mr. Pillai said that it was right and morally correct. All the Governors have expressed their support to the stand taken by Mr. Khan on issue, he pointed out.

The protests carried out by a section of the people in the State against Mr. Khan and Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla were condemnable.