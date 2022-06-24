Attack on DYFI activist: five arrested in Kozhikode

One among the five held is reportedly a DYFI worker

The case of attack on a Democratic Youth Federation of Indian (DYFI) activist allegedly by Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers at Paloli near Balussery here on Thursday took an unexpected turn upon the revelation that one of the five arrested persons was also a DYFI activist and that he had given a statement to the police against the victim based on which the First Information Report had been filed.

DYFI activist Jishnu was reportedly beaten up by some persons early on Thursday morning on charges that he had destroyed some of the hoardings of the SDPI in the region. The beating allegedly went on for hours and Jishnu was subjected to racial slur. By the time the police reached the spot, Jishnu had sustained severe injuries on his face. He was later admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here.

Meanwhile, the police had booked a case against 29 people, of whom five have been arrested. Initially, the police did not give away the details of the arrested, but the names of Mohammed Sali, Mohammed Ijas, Riyas, Haris, and Najaf Faris came out on Friday. Of these, Najaf Faris is reportedly a DYFI activist, even though the Federation is yet to confirm.

The police have booked a case against Jishnu for allegedly destroying the hoardings based on the statement of Najaf Faris, while the five arrested have been booked for attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons and means, unlawful assembly as well as rioting, armed with deadly weapons.