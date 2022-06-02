Attack on doctor at Kozhikode: suspect remains at large

Complainant sustained two fractures on her nasal bone

Even after a week-long investigation, the Kozhikode Medical College police have failed to track a 52-year-old man suspected of attacking a doctor on the road near Chevayur.

K. Ambili, a lecturer at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH), who sustained two fractures on her nasal bone, was under treatment after the incident.

Though the police claimed to have identified the man on the same day, he has not been arrested yet. Flash inspections carried out in suspected hideouts failed. Countering the allegations related to the “slow-paced” investigation, police officers said they would nab him in a couple of days.

The Ummalathur native reportedly picked up a fight with the doctor on May 25, alleging that she was not driving properly. He resorted to sudden physical attack after his mobile phone fell on the road during the argument. The doctor was on her way to the Medical College quarters.

“I suffered grievous hurt in the incident and was really struggling to take it up publicly for justice. As surgery was not recommended to fix the fractures, I was undergoing conservative treatment amid the traumatic experience,” said Dr. Ambili. She said the police would be able to track the suspect quickly if they considered the case seriously.

Condemning the incident, the State and district committees of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) called upon the State government to ensure justice to the complainant. The association functionaries led by State president Nirmal Bhaskar and secretary C.S. Aravind sought stronger measures on the part of the government for the speedy enforcement of laws enacted for the protection of doctors and hospital establishments.

“To draw the attention of the authorities concerned, KGMCTA’s district committee also organised a protest near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday. More than 50 doctors turned up for the sit-in and expressed solidarity with Dr. Ambili,” said KGMCTA district secretary T. Gopakumar. Dr. Ambili was also present at the venue, he said.