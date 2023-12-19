GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attack on couple: bus driver remanded in judicial custody

December 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old private bus driver who allegedly assaulted a couple in the middle of the road following a squabble over an accident was remanded in judicial custody on December 19. P.K. Sabareesh, the suspect, was nabbed on Sunday night after the injured couple from Beypore approached the Kasaba police for action.

According to police sources, the driver turned aggressive when the couple questioned his careless driving that damaged their car at Mananchira. He was booked under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III.

The city bus plying on the Kozhikode-Beypore route was impounded soon after the incident. Though there were attempts on the part of a section of bus operators to settle the issue, the police were going ahead with stringent action. The driver allegedly insluted the couple in public hurling abusive words. 

