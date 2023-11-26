Attack on Congress leader: UDF takes out march to District Police Chief’s office

November 26, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Kozhikode

United Democratic Front (UDF) workers on Saturday took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) at Vadakara alleging poor action on the part of the police to arrest a gang of suspected Democratic Federation of India (DYFI) workers who attacked Congress leader Kottayil Radhakrishnan and damaged his vehicle on Friday night.

The protesters, who also got the support of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) workers, alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and its youth organisations were entertaining cruel assaults on political rivals in the name of holding Navakerala Sadas.

K. Muraleedharan, MP, who opened the march, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of changing Navakerala Sadas as a “dais of goons” by misinterpreting assaults as life-saving interventions. It was such distorted statements by Mr. Vijayan that further boosted the confidence of the DYFI to attack a Congress leader in Vadakara, he alleged.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Siddique, and general secretary P.M. Niyas were among those who addressed the march.