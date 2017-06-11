ATM theft attempt: migrant remanded in judicial custody

KOZHIKODE: Jogesh Mandal, who was arrested on the charge of an SBI ATM theft attempt at Mananchira on Saturday, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday. The investigating team also recovered all the raw utensils that he had allegedly used to break open the ATM kiosk on June 8.

The police took the West Bengal native to various locations in the city on Sunday to gather evidence. During interrogation, the 27-year-old also admitted that he had independently planned the theft, and that it was the second time he had visited the city for the purpose.

CCTV visuals

The youth, who was a construction labourer at Perumanna, was arrested after a close examination of the closed circuit television camera visuals collected from the ATM kiosk. After a three-day search, he was taken into custody from the Kallayi railway station premises.

The town police said they would shortly move the court seeking Mandal’s custody again to check whether he had any involvement in similar incidents reported from other parts of the State. “We have also taken statements from the man who had allegedly employed the youth,” they said.

Though the ATM and a nearby cash deposit machine had been tampered with in the theft attempt, the accused had not succeeded in securing cash. The incident shook the police as it took place in a high-surveillance area close to the District Police Chief’s office.

For the record, migrant workers had been under the scanner as the kiosk, with CDM facility, was found to be one of their favourite spots in the city for convenient financial transactions.