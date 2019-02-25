ATM, OTP frauds continue despite frequent police alerts

Despite frequent alerts by the police and safety upgrades by banks, people are still losing money from their bank accounts.

In one such incident, a woman from Koyilandy lost ₹80,000 after miscreants stole her ATM card details and withdrew money from Delhi and Chandigarh.

In Kozhikode district, it was the fifth such major incident occurred within the last three months.

The woman claimed that she did not share ATM card details or one- time passwords (OTPs) with anyone. She came to know about it after getting withdrawal messages on her son’s mobile phone.

Money was withdrawn twice from the account. Police sources said the first withdrawal of ₹40,000 was made from an ATM in Delhi on February 19.

The second withdrawal took place the next day from an ATM in Chandigarh.

The police said that in the four such previous incidents in the district, money was withdrawn after obtaining mobile banking personal identification numbers (MPINs) and OTPs.

10 incidents

Across the State, there were 10 such incidents during the same time and account holders lost around ₹12 lakh. The investigation team had confirmed that they all lost money because of revealing the OTP received on their mobile phones.

Debit card ‘upgrade’

In the district, one of the major incidents was the loss of ₹1.47 lakh in December 2018 from the account of a professor at a national institute. The professor was reportedly asked to follow steps for replacing his debit card with a new one having additional security features.

He also revealed the OTP received on his mobile phone to complete the ‘formalities’.

A retired bank employee was another victim who lost around ₹30,000 in a similar fraud in the district.

The case registered at Kunnamangalam police station was a surprise for many as even bank staff were found falling preys for such trickery. The Town police said they have arrested five persons who were involved in a series of ATM theft cases in the city last year.

Vajid Khan, 26, a native of Haryana was arrested on Thursday after an year-long probe.

He is also suspected of having involvement in a number of inter-State ATM thefts using tapped information, the police said.