At Niyukthi fair in Kozhikode, about 6,000 youngsters find jobs

Recruiters representing 105 prominent companies took part in fest

The Niyukthi job fest organised by the National Employment Services at the Government Engineering College in Kozhikode on Saturday drew the participation of thousands of unemployed youths from various parts of the district. Recruiters representing 105 prominent companies took part in the fest and shortlisted candidates for various vacancies.

Fest coordinators said recruitment was made to fill nearly 6,000 vacancies. The majority of the recruiters were in search of candidates trained in professional marketing. There were 20 IT companies and 20 automobile companies that absorbed a large number of qualified candidates for various positions.

Opening the fest, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas said the State government was continuing with its efforts to convert employment exchanges into electronic exchanges to create more job opportunities. He said many prominent employers on digital platforms had agreed to sign memoranda of understanding with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council to support job seekers. According to Mr. Riyas, start-up initiatives supported by the State government had generated employment for 35,000 educated youths in Kerala.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the inaugural event. District Employment Officer P. Rajeevan presented the project report.