At NIT’s Ragam ‘23, a mix of traditional and modern on Day 2

March 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The second day of Ragam ‘23, the annual cultural fest of National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), began with ‘Mr. and Ms. Ragam’ featuring budding fashionistas walking the ramp.

Another event titled Crime Scene Investigation unleashed the inner detectives in participants. Traditional events such as Duffmuttu, Maapilapattu and Kolkali saw good participation from colleges in the State. Sports events such as Fury (basketball competition) and Ragnarok, which hosted a wide array of virtual and innovative gaming experiences, were quite popular.

A folk dance spectacle called Garudan Parva mainly practised in central Kerala was a major attraction of the evening.

Writer S. Hareesh interacted with students in the event ‘Nadakame Ulakam’. YouTubers Aswin Ram and Aswin Bhaskar and directors Krishand and Jeo Baby were well received.

The highlight of the second day was ‘Proshow’, featuring singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal with his fast numbers and soulful melodies. Kill The Clowns DJ kept the audience entertained. The day ended with ‘Choreonite’, a platform for budding dancers and choreographers to showcase their talent.

As the festival concludes on Sunday, the wait is on for performances by singer Amit Trivedi and the band Avial.