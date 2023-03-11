ADVERTISEMENT

At NIT’s Ragam ‘23, a mix of traditional and modern on Day 2

March 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A mime team awaits its turn to perform at Ragam ‘23 at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The second day of Ragam ‘23, the annual cultural fest of National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), began with ‘Mr. and Ms. Ragam’ featuring budding fashionistas walking the ramp.

Another event titled Crime Scene Investigation unleashed the inner detectives in participants. Traditional events such as Duffmuttu, Maapilapattu and Kolkali saw good participation from colleges in the State. Sports events such as Fury (basketball competition) and Ragnarok, which hosted a wide array of virtual and innovative gaming experiences, were quite popular.

A folk dance spectacle called Garudan Parva mainly practised in central Kerala was a major attraction of the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer S. Hareesh interacted with students in the event ‘Nadakame Ulakam’. YouTubers Aswin Ram and Aswin Bhaskar and directors Krishand and Jeo Baby were well received.

The highlight of the second day was ‘Proshow’, featuring singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal with his fast numbers and soulful melodies. Kill The Clowns DJ kept the audience entertained. The day ended with ‘Choreonite’, a platform for budding dancers and choreographers to showcase their talent.

As the festival concludes on Sunday, the wait is on for performances by singer Amit Trivedi and the band Avial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US