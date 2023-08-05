At Malabar River Festival, water level and current in rivers play spoilsport for kayakers; extreme slalom pro-event finals postponed

August 05, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Pulloorampara (Kozhikode)

The water level and speed of the current in the Chalippuzha and the Iruvazhinji rivers have been playing spoilsport at the Malabar River Festival over the last two days, as a result of which, the organisers had to change the venue of an event once and postpone the finals of the same.

The low water level and mild current in Chalippuzha at Pulikkayam was trying the patience of kayakers and onlookers on Friday. While it was convenient for amateur kayakers who participated in the kayak cross and extreme slalom event and the Olympic trials on Friday, it turned out to be a letdown for the professionals used to the violent waters of Uttarakhand and Meghalaya.

The extreme slalom pro-event was shifted to Pulloorampara on the second day of the festival, where the currents of the Iruvazhinji were ten times faster compared to that of the Chalippuzha. “The kayakers are happier with the Iruvazhinji, which is hailed as one of the perfect destinations for whitewater kayaking in India. However, the currents of the Iruvazhinji became faster and the water rose to a dangerous level by afternoon,” said Paulson Joseph, coordinator of the event, while explaining the reasons for the postponement of the finals.

Despite the change of venue on short notice, hundreds of people thronged the banks of the Iruvazhinji to witness the professional kayakers in action. Many climbed over huge boulders in the middle of the river to capture the action on their mobile phones, giving rescue personnel a hard time trying to ensure their safety.

The violent rapids of the Iruvazhinji posed a challenge for the kayakers who struggled to stay atop the water and navigate the narrow gaps between the huge boulders in the river. The finishing point was barely 100 metres away from the starting point, but the turbulence in the river made it look farther and dangerous.

The postponement of the finals dampened the spirits of the onlookers. The finals of the extreme slalom pro-event as well as the Super Finale and down river race, the crowdpullers of the festival, are to be held on Sunday. The valedictory function will be held near the Elanthakadavu bridge at 5.30 p.m. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will present prizes to the winners. He will also inaugurate the International Kayaking Centre at Pulikkayam.

