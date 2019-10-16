At last, Kalluthankadavu complex becomes a reality

The long-pending dream of the families in the Kalluthankadavu colony in Kozhikode is to be a reality within a few days. The apartment complex built by the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation for the residents of the colony will be handed over on October 20. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the project on October 27.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, at a press conference here on Wednesday, said that the transformer for the building has been set up and the lines will be drawn soon. The water connection will be ready by Thursday.

It has been 14 years since the project was conceived. But the construction started only in 2015 and was expected to be completed in 2017. However, it got delayed due to several technical glitches. Meanwhile, the builders, Kalluthankadavu Area Development Company, ran into financial crisis leading to further delay.

89 families

The Kalluthankadavu colony on the banks of the Conolly Canal, has been subject to flooding every year. The houses are mostly mere enclosures made leak proof using used flex hoardings. There are 89 families in the colony, some of who have been residing there for the last 50 years.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, who had visited the Kalluthankadavu colony and the apartment complex after the flood in August, had announced that the apartments were almost ready and the Corporation had promised to expedite the electrification work so as to hand over the building to the residents by October 2. However, the delay in electrification and water supply connection foiled the plan.

The apartment complex is a set of four seven-storied buildings that can house 141 families. Each apartment consists of a bedroom, a hall, a kitchen and toilet. The buildings are connected by corridors and lifts. Besides the 89 families in Kalluthankadavu, 12 in Sathram colony and those displaced from Muthalakkulam for the development of Kallai Road, who are now accommodated in a line quarters behind Government LP School at West Hill, will be accommodated in the apartments.