At eco-tourism spots in Kozhikode, no space for marketing indigenous products

Sale of entry tickets continues to be only source of income at several govt.-controlled facilities

At a time when private tourism entrepreneurs are going all out to generate extra income through the sale of various home-made products, government-controlled tourism projects in Kozhikode district are yet to explore such options. Though the number of domestic tourists is steadily on the rise, the sale of entry tickets continues to be the only source of income at various eco-tourism spots.

“The Tourism Department can easily permit counters of various government-sponsored projects in the fields of horticulture, food-based business and handicrafts. Many tourists are willing to purchase such products during their sightseeing visits,” said Binoy Joseph, a homestay entrepreneur at Kakkadampoyil. No such counters were seen anywhere at the eco-tourism spots in the district, he added.

At present, only traders of snacks and soft drinks are permitted in such locations, where they are supposed to pay a fee to the facility operators. No space is dedicated to the promotion of government-sponsored units engaged in the production of handicrafts or consumables.

The situation is similar at facilities run by the Forest Department too. Though tribal communities are experts in the collection of various forest resources such as honey and medicinal herbs, the marketing scope for such products is yet to be explored.

“The lack of a policy-level decision is the main issue that prevents the district administrators from permitting such revenue-generating options at the eco-tourism spots. We could submit a proposal to begin with,” said a local body member at Thusharagiri, a popular eco-tourism spot. He said the District Tourism Promotion Council could make interventions in the sector other than permitting conventional income-generating activities such as boating and fairs.

Rural homestay entrepreneurs said they were getting additional income from the sale of home-made products. At government tourism spots, a specific area could be set apart for opening different stalls that would assure a steady income for entrepreneurs and the government, they added.