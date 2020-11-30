At Chengottumala, a battle for environment

Kozhikode

30 November 2020 23:57 IST

Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti fields candidate

At Chengottumala where people have been on an indefinite agitation against a proposed granite quarry project, the battle is for environment.

After losing their faith in all political fronts, Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti is finally trying its luck in the upcoming local body elections by fielding its own candidate.

“We are short of funds for public campaigns, but we are trying our level best to make a change this time and give a fitting reply to those who cheated us with fake promises. We do not trust any political fronts as they have failed to understand local sentiments against the project and the environmental challenges it create,” said K. Biju, one of the functionaries of the Samiti.

Samiti leaders said their candidate, Joby Cholakkal, had been an active participant in the local agitations against the quarry project. They also accused rival campaigners of running smear campaign against him for political advantage.