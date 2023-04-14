At 35, Calicut International Airport is in expansion mode

April 14, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The day the first aircraft landed at Karipur is still fresh in the minds of people in the locality. It was close to a Vishu day 35 years ago that the Calicut International Airport came into existence, catering to the needs of the whole of north Kerala, as the youth from here increasingly flew to West Asia to make a living.

It was not an easy journey for the airport as it witnessed several protests and political movements, at the same time flourishing as a major airport in the country. But as the airport grew, so did its challenges.

“We are at a stage where expansion is very essential. We need a new parking base, a new terminal building, some model infrastructure, a parallel taxi track and a second runway. But space is a major constraint,” S. Suresh, Director of the Calicut International Airport, told The Hindu.

Situated atop a hill, the airport is one of the most dangerous ones to land in the country. The crash of an Air India Express flight from Dubai around three years ago on the airport premises, that left 21 dead and over 150 injured, was proof for the dangerous nature of the tabletop airport.

But land is scarcely available in Karipur. The local people had given up their land for the airport expansion several times and are in resistance mode. The State government is negotiating the terms of the acquisition. The airport will require at least 14.5 acres for its development according to the masterplan. “The surrounding area is urban and thickly populated. Acquisition needs to be economically viable too,” said Mr. Suresh.

The airport used to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft at one point of time, but they were withdrawn a few years ago for a number of reasons including safety concerns. The demand to reinstate wide-bodied aircraft has risen from all quarters, especially the expatriate community. “We need a bigger runway for that to happen. Efforts are being made to make it possible,” said Mr. Suresh.

At present, the airport is revelling in its reinstated status as a Hajj embarkation point. Of the 10,331 people leaving for Hajj from Kerala, 6,332 are boarding from Calicut. The airport has enough facilities like a Hajj house and an exclusive building for women pilgrims.

“Right now we are able to cater to the traffic demands. The runway re-carpeting is going on and the Runway End Safety Area is being extended. We will renovate the terminal building in the near future,” said Mr. Suresh.