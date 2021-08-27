At 22%, TPR at its highest in a month in Kozhikode

3,362 people test positive for SARS in the district; 3,327 cases through local transmission

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode district reached the highest level in a month on Friday.

The district recorded a TPR of 22.97%, with 3,362 people of the total 14,838 who were tested turning positive. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said 3,327 persons got infected through local transmission, while the source was unknown in 28 cases. Three who came from other States, two from abroad, and two health workers were among the newly infected.

Meanwhile, 1,524 people were cured and discharged from various treatment facilities. The active caseload of the district as on Friday was 29,651, while 82,676 people are under observation.

Lockdown was lifted in several wards, as no new cases were reported in the past few days. Thus wards 14 and 19 of Chemancheri, Ward 19 of Chathamangalam, Ward 3 of Kavilumpara, Ward 10 of Thalakkulathur, Ward 6 of Omasseri, Ward 10 of Kuttiady, and Ward 11 of Madavoor are no longer under lockdown.

However, health officials will keep a watch on these wards to ensure that not more than five persons assemble at a place, and that residents do not venture out of the wards unnecessarily.