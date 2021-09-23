Kozhikode

Aster DM Healthcare service at Dubai expo

As a corporate partner of the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Aster DM Healthcare will provide healthcare services to global tourists and also operate a first aid medical booth to provide emergency medical care for six months. It will also present a grand showcase for a month during the Health & Wellness week starting in January 2022, a news release said here on Thursday. Beyond the India pavilion, a non-branded Aster pharmacy store is also being set-up at the expo retail centre and a branded store at the Expo Village. Medcare is setting up teleMEDCARE- a telehealth booth inside the non-branded Aster pharmacy store at the exporetail centre that visitors can use to immediately connect with a doctor and seek medical care.


