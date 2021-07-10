Assistant professor suspended for misbehaviour

Kozhikode

10 July 2021 22:00 IST

The University of Calicut has suspended an Assistant Professor attached to its Department of English for alleged misbehaviour with a girl student.

His name was given as Haris Kodampuzha.

A release on Saturday said it was based on a report of the Internal Complaint Cell which inquired into a complaint the student had lodged with the department head and the Vice Chancellor.

It is learnt that the Tenhippalam police have registered a case against him after the university forwarded the girl student’s complaint. It is alleged that he had sent explicit messages to her over phone and tried to grab her at a public place. Mr. Haris joined the university only three months ago.