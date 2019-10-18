Calicut University Assistant Professor relieved of union post after magazine row

K. Mohammed Basheer, Calicut University Vice-Chancellor, has relieved P.J. Herman, Assistant Professor, Department of Hindi, from the charge of president, Departmental Students Union (DSU), pending inquiry.

This follows the protest raised by pro-Hindutva outfits claiming that the magazine brought out by the DSU had hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in an insulting manner.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), student organisation of the Indian Union Muslim League, too had found a poem in the magazine objectionable.

An organisation of Calicut University employees affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh wrote to the Registrar seeking action against students involved in bringing out the magazine.

The university had on Tuesday withdrawn the magazine from circulation, claiming that the permission of the authorities had not been taken before its publication.

The DSU is led by the Students Federation of India, which later came out with a clarification that it had sought an explanation from its activists who were part of the magazine committee. The SFI also sought to remove the objectionable content from the magazine.

Protest staged

On Thursday, the United Democratic Students Federation, an alliance of Congress-leaning Kerala Students Union and the MSF, staged a protest on the university premises seeking action against the teachers and students who were part of the magazine committee. The UDSF activists were taken into custody by the police thereafter.

The student leaders later accused the Vice-Chancellor of not keeping his promise to hold talks with them on the issue.

Directive

The university registrar later issued a directive to the Dean, Students Welfare, to relieve Mr. Herman of the post of DSU president, pending inquiry by a committee set up to probe the whole issue. The MSF has called for protests in colleges in Malappuram district on Friday.