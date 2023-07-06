HamberMenu
Assembly ruckus: Satheesan says govt. delaying case

July 06, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the State government of deliberately delaying the case related to the Legislative Assembly ruckus of 2015 involving six MLAs of the Left Democratic Front, including V. Sivankutty, who is now the Minister for General Education.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Satheesan alleged that if the case went for trial, Mr. Sivankutty would be convicted. He claimed that the government was delaying the process to avoid such a situation. Mr. Satheesan said that the Crime Branch seeking permission for a further investigation into the case even before the beginning of the trial was an attempt to delay the case. Even the prosecution’s stand was being weakened. “Lakhs of people saw on television what had happened in the Assembly on that day. However, the people are being fooled by scuttling the legal process,” Mr. Satheesan added.

The Congress leader also claimed that leaders belonging to Opposition parties and mediapersons were being tortured in the State. He said that the United Democratic Front would protect the media. Mr. Satheesan also refuted the CPI(M)’s claim that the Congress delayed its response to the Centre’s move to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

