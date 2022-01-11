Assembly poll debacle: IUML initiates disciplinary action

Kozhikode South constituency committee dissolved

The working committee of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which met here on Monday, dissolved the Kozhikode South constituency committee for adopting an irresponsible approach that led to the defeat of the party’s sitting legislator.

The new committee will be announced soon, IUML leaders told the media here.The meeting took various steps after approving the report of the commissions appointed by the State working committee of the party held in Manjeri earlier to evaluate the performance in the Assembly elections. The reports of the leadership-level committee and various commissions which visited the districts were discussed and codified at the meeting.

IUML leaders said the committee found that sectarianism was the reason for the defeat of the party candidate in the Kalamassery segment. Ernakulam district president K.M. Abdul Majeed was summoned and reprimanded. Considering his apology, the district committee was expanded by includng more members.

As such, V.E. Abdul Gafoor was appointed as the working president, P.A, Mammu and P.S. Ashiq as vice presidents and P.A. Ahmed Kabir as secretary.

The president and the general secretary of the Kollam district committee, who were at loggerheads during the polls, were asked to arrive at a consensus work together in future.The meeting also found that the functioning of the committees at Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram districts as unsatisfactory.

Also, senior leaders were appointed to take immediate action and adopt alternative arrangements in several constituencies including Azhikode, Koothuparamba, Guruvayur, Kuttiyadi, Perambra, Tannur, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Mananthavady, Beypore, and Kunnamangalam.