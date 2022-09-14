Assembly library centenary: north zone celebrations from Saturday

Seminar on ‘Reading and women’s movements’ planned

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 14, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the north zone celebrations in connection with the centenary of the Legislative Assembly library at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for girls, Nadakkavu. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will preside over the event. A seminar on ‘Reading and women’s movements’ will be held at 2.30 p.m.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The two-day celebrations for the northern districts will feature an exhibition of works by legislators, screening of a short video on the library, and a history expo on the Assembly museum, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app