Assembly library centenary: north zone celebrations from Saturday

Seminar on ‘Reading and women’s movements’ planned

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the north zone celebrations in connection with the centenary of the Legislative Assembly library at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for girls, Nadakkavu. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will preside over the event. A seminar on ‘Reading and women’s movements’ will be held at 2.30 p.m.

The two-day celebrations for the northern districts will feature an exhibition of works by legislators, screening of a short video on the library, and a history expo on the Assembly museum, a press release said.