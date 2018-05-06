Assault on woman: Crime Branch begins probe

A Crime Branch squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police K.K. Moideenkutty has started investigation into the incident in which a pregnant woman was recently attacked by a group of suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers during a clash over property at Velamkode in Kodenchery panchayat.

The Crime Branch squad that took up the case following a directive from the District Police Superintendent (Kozhikode rural) recorded the statement of the woman and her family members. They visited the spot where the attack took place and the rented house where they were given accommodation after the attack.

The complainants reportedly told the investigation team that they were facing serious threats from the CPI(M) workers involved in the incident.

It was on January 28 that the incident took place. The woman lost her four-month old foetus as a result of the alleged attack. The incident had triggered widespread protest and various political parties had come out in support of the family, seeking a special investigation into the incident. The local police had come under severe criticism for allegedly cold-shouldering the case.

It was after a sit-in led by the three family members that the issue was brought to the attention of the public and it prompted the Kodenchery police to detain the accused persons. The incident had also drawn the attention of the Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Women’s Commission. They had sought a report from the police.

Recently, the National Minority Commission had taken up the issue and asked the District Police Chief and the District Collector to submit a report. They were also asked to appear before the commission on May 10.