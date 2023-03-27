Assault on Russian woman in Kozhikode: medical reports point finger at live-in partner

March 27, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The medical examination of the Russian woman, who was recently admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) with multiple injuries, has confirmed that she was a victim of extreme mental and physical assaults.

The examination report also endorsed the foreign national’s initial statement against her 28-year-old live-in partner Akhil Kunhammed who was arrested by the Koorachundu police on March 24 on charges of rape and wrongful confinement.

According to the police, the 27-year-old woman reached Kerala nearly a month ago from Qatar to live with Akhil whom she befriended on Instagram. Both of them were staying at Akhil’s house at Kalangali near Koorachundu since March 19. The two were not on good terms, according to the statement given by some local residents to the police. Issues came out in the open when the woman reportedly jumped off a building on March 22.

Bodily injuries and signs of assault were exposed during a medical check-up at the MCH. There were also a few other suspicious occasions when local people spotted the woman in a desperate state. Only very few were there to enquire about the reasons as the youth tried to project the issues as personal.

Police sources said the woman was reportedly drugged for sexual exploitation during her stay with the youth at various locations. The statement given by the survivor under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure also revealed the harrowing experience she faced from the youth.

Meanwhile, officials of the Social Justice department said the woman would be temporarily shifted to a rescue home in the city on completion of her treatment at the MCH. She will also be given all support as sought by the Russian embassy officials to facilitate her safe return to her homeland on completion of the mandatory legal proceedings here.