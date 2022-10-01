Assault on MCH security guards: NGO association holds protest meet

They allege attempt to scuttle probe misusing political influence

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 01, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala NGO Association organised a protest in front of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Saturday alleging political interference to scuttle a fair investigation into the recent assault on three MCH security guards. The protesters accused the police of deliberately delaying the arrests of some of the suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists who were at large after the incident. District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar, who opened the protest, alleged that the police could not arrest all suspects even a month after the incident. He also claimed that the party in power was threatening the police to weaken the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app