Assault on MCH security guards: NGO association holds protest meet

They allege attempt to scuttle probe misusing political influence

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala NGO Association organised a protest in front of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Saturday alleging political interference to scuttle a fair investigation into the recent assault on three MCH security guards. The protesters accused the police of deliberately delaying the arrests of some of the suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists who were at large after the incident. District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar, who opened the protest, alleged that the police could not arrest all suspects even a month after the incident. He also claimed that the party in power was threatening the police to weaken the investigation.