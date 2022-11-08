Assault on Kozhikode MCH security guards: two more DYFI activists surrender

ADVERTISEMENT

Two more activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), who were arraigned on charges of assaulting security personnel at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, surrendered at the medical college police station on Tuesday.

This was after the anticipatory bail applications of Nikhil Soman and Jithin Raj were dismissed by the Kerala High Court. At the same time, the High Court granted anticipatory bail to five other DYFI activists. Previously, all of them had surrendered before the Nadakkavu police after the Kozhikode Sessions Court dismissed their anticipatory bail pleas in September.

The case pertains to alleged assault of three security personnel by DYFI activists led by district joint secretary K. Arun on August 31. They also allegedly attacked a journalist, P. Shamsudheen, who attempted to film the incident on his mobile phone. Cases were registered against 16 persons.