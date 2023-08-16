Assault on Excise squad: three nabbed from Koyilandy

August 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have arrested three youths who allegedly manhandled a team of Excise department officers who were conducting an inspection at a shopping complex in Koyilandy on Tuesday night. Arangadath Murshid, K. Yasin, and Sumesh Chengottukavu were nabbed following a complaint filed by the injured officers in the incident.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Assistant Excise Inspector A.P. Deepesh, preventive officer Sajeevan, and three Civil Excise officers were among those who were injured in the attack.

The officers were later admitted to Koyilandy taluk hospital. The three who turned violent on seeing the checking squad had also turned aggressive on the police officers who reached the spot for action.

According to police sources, the Excise squad carried out a search in the complex following a tip-off about the presence of drug pushers in the area. There were also hints that the smuggled narcotic drugs were stored in a shop.

