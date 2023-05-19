ADVERTISEMENT

Assault on differently abled woman in Kozhikode: police to quiz special school instructor

May 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police have begun investigation into a complaint by a 21-year-old differently abled woman from Olavanna who was allegedly attacked by a special school educator.

Inspector Benny Lalu said the woman instructor would be quizzed soon, after verifying a few more details related to the incident. The woman who faced the assault had serious speech impairment, and the support of an interpreter was required to gather details, he added.

The suspected assault took place at a special education centre near Kuttikkattoor in Kozhikode. According to the complainant’s mother, she noticed scars from the suspected assault in the second week of May. It was on May 1 that she had enrolled her daughter for special training at the centre with the support of a few sponsors.

In the petition, the complainant’s mother alleged that the instructor had turned aggressive, citing the delay in finding sponsors to remit the course fee. She also claimed that the instructor had used a stick for corporal punishment.

