Assault on activist Bindu Ammini: man held

06 January 2022 18:22 IST

The police on Thursday arrested a man who was at large after allegedly assaulting activist Bindu Ammini on the Kozhikode beach on Wednesday. Mohandas, a native of Beypore, was nabbed while he was reportedly preparing to surrender before the investigation team.

Ms. Ammini, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, had accused the police of cold-shouldering her complaint and facilitating the easy escape of the accused from the crime spot. She had also refuted the claim of the police that the attack took place following an argument over parking space.

Meanwhile, the Vellayil police said they had taken all possible legal action based on the complaint. The man, who was identified on Wednesday itself, had been charged under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (punishment for insulting the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Police sources also said the Deputy Commissioner of Police himself had stepped in to coordinate the probe. They also denied the allegations that the complainant was forcibly taken to the Vellayil station for recording the statement.

At the same time, the family members of the arrested man said they would file a petition against Ms. Ammini for assaulting him in public and destroying his mobile phone. They alleged that it was Ms. Ammini who resorted to attack first and created a stormy scene with false allegations.