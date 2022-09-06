Assault of security personnel: DYFI activists surrender

Their plea for anticipatory bail was dismissed by Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court

Five activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), who have been accused of attacking security personnel at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and a mediaperson, surrendered before the police on Tuesday.

The accused, including DYFI State committee member and district joint secretary K. Arun, surrendered at the Nadakkavu police station after their plea for anticipatory bail was dismissed by Principal Sessions Court Judge S. Muralee Krishna in the morning. The accused were accompanied by other DYFI and CPI(M) activists. The others who surrendered are A.K. Ashwin, K. Rajesh, P.K.M. Mohammed Shabeer, and M. Sajin. They will be presented before a magistrate.

The alleged incident took place around 9.30 a.m. on August 31. Arun and the security personnel — Sreelesh, Raveendra Panikker, and Dineshan — had an altercation at the main gate of the hospital, after he was not allowed to enter the building along with his wife. Arun later brought in his accomplices and reportedly attacked the security personnel. P. Shamsudheen, a senior reporter with the Madhyamam newspaper was shooting the brawl on his mobile phone when the accused turned against him.

The security personnel later lodged complaints against 16 persons, including seven who were later identified and mentioned in the First Information Report by the Medical College Police. Arun’s wife filed a counter-complaint alleging that she was manhandled by Dineshan.

The reported hesitation on the part of the police to arrest the accused had triggered an uproar among security personnel as well as journalist.

The police have charged the accused with attempt to commit culpable homicide (Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code), wrongful restraint (Section 341), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty ( Section 332), being member of unlawful assembly (Section 143), and rioting (Section 147).