As Omicron threat looms, more people in Kozhikode queue up for vaccination

Results awaited of genome sequencing analysis done on U.K. returnee’s samples

Vaccination has gained momentum in Kozhikode district in the past one week after a global alert was issued against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

According to the data uploaded on the CoWIN portal, only 1,447 had taken the vaccination on November 28, of whom 119 took the first dose and 1,328 the second dose. The number went up to 12,273 the next day (first dose 1,464, second dose 10,809). The figures for November 30 and December 1 were 10,962 (first dose 1,465, second dose 9,497) and 9,205 (first dose 1,337, second dose 7,868), respectively.

But, the number surged on December 2 with 19,500 people taking the jab (first dose 2,707, second dose 16,793). It rose again on December 3 when 21,863 people were vaccinated (first dose 3,229, second dose 18,634). As many as 33,116 people took the vaccine (first dose 4,363, second dose 28,753) on December 4. A total of 1,122 people got vaccinated (first dose 203 and second dose 919) on December 5.

As per the data available at 6 p.m. on December 6, a total of 12,514 people have taken the jab on Monday. People were found thronging free vaccination centres such as the one set up at Tagore Centenary Hall, Kozhikode, in recent days.

Meanwhile, the Health department is awaiting the results of the genome sequencing analysis done on the samples collected from a health worker who returned from the United Kingdom and one of his relatives who tested positive for the virus. They are quarantined at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. The health worker had returned to India on November 21 and was found infected on November 26. He had travelled to many places after his return.

Kozhikode district has the second highest number of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools who are reluctant to take the vaccine. As many as 136 teachers and 15 non-teaching staff have opted against vaccination, according to the data released by the Education department. Malappuram district is ahead of Kozhikode in this regard, with 184 teachers and 17 non-teaching staff not getting vaccinated.