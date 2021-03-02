As mercury rises, KSDMA advises caution

It is best to avoid standing in the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The summer is here and it is best to avoid standing in the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum daily temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius reported in Kozhikode district on Tuesday were above normal.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged people to be alert against heat-related health issues. As Kerala is a coastal State with high atmospheric humidity, rising temperatures will lead to a corresponding rise in heat. This will result in sunstroke, dehydration, heatstroke, and severe health problems. The authority has asked people to take precautions.

KSDMA guidelines say drinking water even when there is lack of thirst will help. Consumption of liquor, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks during the day is not advisable. Buttermilk, lassi and lemon juice can be consumed any time. Wear loose, and light coloured cotton clothes if possible. Carry a water bottle when you go out.

Meanwhile, Labour officials said working hours had been rescheduled till April 30. Those who work in day shifts will get a break between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Their working hours have been rescheduled to be eight hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The working hours of labourers in other shifts will start at 3 p.m. Employers should ensure that security staff are not directly exposed to sunlight. The Labour Department has set up a squad to ensure the enforcement of the guidelines. Those violating the directives will have to face action, including complete suspension of work. Violations may be reported at 0495-2370538.

In Kannur

District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak has said that the public should remain vigilant as the IMD has warned that temperature in Kannur will be above average in the coming days.

Citing precautionary steps that should be taken, Mr. Nayak advised people to drink plenty of clean water, at least four glasses every hour. Those who sweat a lot should drink salted porridge or salted lemonade and should drink only boiled water. People have advised to take rest, if possible, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those experiencing symptoms such as sunburn, high body temperature, rapid pulse, severe headache, dizziness and mood swings should seek immediate treatment at the nearest government hospital, said the Medical Officer.