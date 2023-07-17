As HDS dithers on demand for pay hike, nurses on contract leave jobs at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

July 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Some of the nurses appointed on contract by the Hospital Development Society (HDS) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, are reportedly leaving their job as their demand for a pay hike is yet to be approved by the authorities.

Sources said on Monday that most of them were joining private hospitals that were offering them a better salary and other benefits. The private hospitals had recently hiked the salaries of nurses after negotiations with nurses’ unions. There are around 270 nurses appointed by the HDS at the hospital.

The nurses had pinned their hopes on a meeting of the HDS held on Friday. However, the meeting did not take any concrete decision on the demand for the pay hike, but set up a panel to discuss the issue. The panel was asked to submit a report by next month. A decision whether to increase the salary or not is likely to be taken based on the report. It is learnt that political differences between the members of the HDS are coming in the way of a decision in favour of the nurses.

According to sources in the Kerala Government Nurses Union (KGNU), the HDS has been ignoring the nurses’ demand to increase their salaries. They said that the nurses leaving their jobs would affect the services offered to patients as the hospital was already suffering from staff shortage.

The nurses are given ₹760 a day as salary and a hike of ₹50 after they complete five years of service. Those with over 15 years of service are getting around ₹950 a day. Even though the society last year increased the fees for services such as MRI scan and CT scan, claiming that it would be used for the pay hike of their staff, nothing has been done yet. Many private hospitals, meanwhile, have started giving at least ₹30,000 as the initial salary. The nurses are also offered earned leave, provident fund, and coverage under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme. Those with experience are offered a better package as well.

K.P. Sajith, district functionary of the nurses’ union, said they would wait for the panel decision before planning protests against the authorities.

