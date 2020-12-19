As curbs ease, village tourism entrepreneurs set to bounce back

Businesses hoping to cash in on seasonal rush

Cashing in on the seasonal rush, village tourism entrepreneurs are slowly bouncing back after the COVID-19 crisis, by improving existing facilities and introducing new packages to woo customers. With advance bookings on the rise, they are hoping that the Christmas-New Year season will end the financial crisis caused by the pandemic and the lockdown.

“For us, the reopening of various ecotourism destinations has been good news as it has started attracting many domestic travellers. The lockdown-induced stress is now prompting many to explore ecotourism destinations and it is a good chance for tourism facility operators in villages,” says V. Jose, an entrepreneur from Vayalada. He says ecotourism spots such as Thusharagiri, Kakkayam, Peruvannamoozhi, Arippara and Kadalundi are back to usual business.

Many small entrepreneurs, including homestay owners and food joint operators, say that they will be able to get back the profit they lost during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Some of them have invested money in improving facilities, hoping that the situation will be back to normal with the availability of vaccines.

A homestay entrepreneur from Kayanna panchayat says the lockdown has been a productive period for him as it helped him to think of renovations and prepared him better to host domestic and international travellers. “The period also taught us a lot about safety measures to be followed in the future while running the facility,” he adds.

All major tour operators in the city say that their bookings have increased to satisfactory levels. According to them, Wayanad is now on the priority list of most domestic travellers.

“The majority of resorts in northern Kerala have bookings till December-end. It is a good sign that the industry is regaining its charm at the right time,” says Vipin Nambiar, owner of a tourism start-up in Kozhikode city.